Mining ops in Sibuyan still has ‘movement’ — Hontiveros

MANILA, Philippines — After holding a dialogue with Sibuyan Island residents, Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Saturday said that mining operations in the area are still moving, even after the Altai Philippines Mining Corporation (APMC) has been slapped with a cease and desist order.

After local residents clashed with local police during an anti-mining protest, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources ordered the APMC to stop the construction of a causeway.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: DENR orders mining firm to stop operations on Sibuyan Island

“Nakita ko mismo ang sinasabing iligal na causeway. May cease and desist order na dapat sa operation pero nang pumunta ako doon, malinaw na may movement pa rin sa parte na sinabi na ngang bawal. Walang puwang sa Sibuyan ang mga hindi marunong sumunod sa batas,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

FEATURED STORIES

(I saw the said illegal causeway. There is a cease and desist order for that operation but when I went there, it was clear that there is still movement in the part that is supposedly prohibited. There is no space in Sibuyan for those who do not follow the law.)

During her dialogue with Sibuyan residents, Hontiveros was told that corals and plant species were destroyed during the mining operations.

“Kung mapatunayang mga critically endangered species pala ang nasira, may pananagutan sa batas ang kumpanya. Ang posibleng paggalaw sa mga endemic species ay malinaw na violation ng environmental laws,” Hontiveros said.

(If it is proven that there were critically endangered species ruined, the company has to answer to the law. Possibly disturbing endemic species is a clear violation of environmental laws.)

She also brought up the killing of Councilor Armin Marin, a local Sibuyan leader slain in 2007 during anti-mining protests. Hontiveros urged speedy action so that it would not happen again.

READ: Antimining group hits acquittal of suspect

ADVERTISEMENT

Hontiveros once again urged her fellow legislators to open the issue on the Senate level.

“Panawagan ko sa aking mga colleagues, buksan na natin sa senado ang isyu na ito nang mapanagot na ang mga totoong responsable. Hindi dapat pinapaasa ang mga residente, lalo na at dalawa’t kalahating linggo na silang nagbabarikada,” the senator said.

(I call upon my colleagues to let us open the issue in the senate so that we can hold the party person accountable. We should not raise the hopes of the residents, especially since they have held a barricade for two and a half weeks).

During her visit to the island, Hontiveros was joined by Human rights lawyer Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno.

RELATED STORIES

Reprieve for Sibuyan Island residents as mining ops ordered to stop

Sibuyan folk join forces, form human wall to halt mining work

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>