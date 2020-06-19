Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s Participation in the “High-Level Videoconference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity”

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan participated in the “High-Level Videoconference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity” on 18 June 2020. The videoconference was chaired by PRC State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, and attended by 24 other countries, the World Health Organisation and the United Nations Development Programme.



Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the “High-Level Videoconference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity”

The participants discussed the public health and socio-economic challenges posed by COVID-19. They exchanged views on ways to enhance international cooperation against the pandemic, and agreed on the importance of maintaining supply chain connectivity and working closely together to promote economic recovery.

At the meeting, Minister Balakrishnan emphasised the importance of global health cooperation against COVID-19, as well as the need for countries to keep global trade flowing and supply chains connected. Minister Balakrishnan stressed that countries should maintain cross-border linkages and facilitate continued capital and investment flows, which will help support businesses, create jobs and fuel the recovery of our economies. Minister Balakrishnan noted that the Belt and Road Initiative can provide a useful platform for countries to promote connectivity and development as they work towards economic recovery.

