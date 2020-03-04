Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Responds to Coronavirus Development in Indonesia Towards Tourism

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Wishnutama Kusubandio, responds to the latest information of two Indonesian citizens who were stated positive for the coronavirus. According to the Minister, the implementation of tourism sector’s stimulus program for foreign tourists will be carried out until the COVID-19 outbreak has subsided and the situation back to being conducive.



Candi Plaosan, Klaten, Central Java.

The Minister stated in Jakarta on Monday (2/3/2020) that the most important thing during this situation is to prioritize handling and anticipation to avoid futher spreading.

The Minister is very concerned with the increasing virus outbreak which was first reported in Wuhan, China. Two Indonesian citizens have been tested positive for coronavirus as well as being the first Covid-19 cases in the country.

“Meanwhile, we will focus more on program of handling tourists who entered destinations in Indonesia when the period of virus spread begins, increasing the quality of tourism destinations focusing on environment sustainability, health, hygiene, safety, and security,” the Minister further explained.

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is currently monitoring the development of tourism ecosystem amid the coronavirus outbreak in Indonesia.

“We also want to express empathy to the two citizens who have been tested positive for the coronavirus. Hopefully the two residents who had contracted the coronavirus can recover,” said Wishnutama.

He further explained that the government is currently possessing SOP with international standards and has special budget allocation prioritized to deal with these problems.

“This is not only to maintain the safety and health of all Indonesian citizens, but also conduciveness of Indonesia tourism, which is vulnerable to conditions, perceptions, and issues,” he said.

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy also continues to coordinate with the Ministry of Health and other related parties to monitor the current development of the coronavirus.

“We urge tourists and communities to maintain good health and body immune system, as well as starting a healthy life movement in accordance with the government’s directives,” he continued.

Besides handling and preventing the coronavirus, the Minister realized the importance of maintaining the economic sustainability of the country for the government. The incentive for domestic tourism professionals is still ongoing and its monitoring still continues.

“The government also ensures the coronavirus case handling has been prepared. For instance, more than 100 hospitals have been prepared with isolation rooms regarding the coronavirus with better isolation standard and are equipped with adequate equipments that are in accordance with international standards,” he said.

Wishnutama also conveyed an appeal that tourists visiting a tourism destination always pay attention to their health such as maintaining hygiene, washing their hands, improving the immune system, and heeding directions / appeals from the local government. Also, getting updated on information in referral hospitals around tourism destinations.

For more info of Indonesia tourism destinations, please visit: https://www.indonesia.travel

For more info of Indonesia’s tourism related policy, please visit: http://www.kemenparekraf.go.id/

