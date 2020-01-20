Ministry Guitarist Sin Quirin Accused Of Underage Sexual Relations

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 20, 2020

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses accusations of sexual misconduct with minors.

Current Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin has been accused by two women of engaging in sexual intercourse with them when they were 15 and 16 years old.

The allegations stem from before Quirin joined the industrial metal outfit, and are alleged to have occurred when he was a member of the band Society 1 in the early 2000s.

In a report by SPIN published by Billboard, Kelly Longoria and an unidentified woman with the alias of “Brooke”, allege that they met Quirin following Society 1 concerts. Longoria claims to have begun a sexual relationship with Quirin when she was aged 15, back in 2002.

“The initial sexual assault occurred sometime between December 2002 and April 2003. There were approximately two encounters during that time frame and after that we had a ‘boyfriend-girlfriend’ type relationship, even after I was of legal age,” Longoria states in a 2017 police report.

“I could not tell you how many times we had sex during that time frame.”

Longoria says the relationship lasted for several years, ending when she was “around 21 or 22.”

Longoria’s story was corroborated by SPIN by her mother and women who were friends at the time, also referencing an email exchange between Quirin and ex-girlfriend Lacey Sculls in which he reportedly acknowledges a relationship with Longoria. Sculls goes on to say she broke up with Quirin upon learning of the relationship.

The second woman, identified as “Brooke”, alleged she had sex with Quirin at the age of 16 after inviting Society 1 to stay at her parents’ home in Portland, Oregon while her mother was out of town.

Brooke states that she and friends “definitely made it clear” to Quirin and other Society 1 members that they were underage, but that she and Quirin had sex that night and the following evening after another Society 1 show in Tacoma, Washington. Brooke’s story was corroborated by her sister, who was with her both nights, to Billboard.

Quirin has denied the allegations to SPIN via his attorney, denying sexual contact with Longoria but admitting they knew one another in 2002.

“During this time Society 1 was touring heavily in various locations throughout the United States,” reads part of the statement.

“When the band was in or near the San Antonio area, Ms. Longoria would come to the show as a guest.”

Quirin also denied Brooke’s allegations via his attorney Randolph Ortega, who wrote “Mr. Qiurin maintains no recollection of meeting a minor outside a show in Portland,” and that Quirin “denies ever have (sic) any sexual relationship with anyone under the age of majority.”

Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen, when asked if he knew about the allegations, wrote through his lawyer that he is “unaware of any of potential nefarious activity by any member of Ministry during their respective tenure(s) with the band including but not limited to Mr. Sin Quirin.”

More on this story as it develops.

If you need assistance, 1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732.

For help or information regarding mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.