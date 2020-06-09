Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore Announces Press Statement on Malaysia’s Proposal to Resume Cross-border Travel

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore welcomes Malaysia’s proposal to resume cross-border travel between the two countries. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore are prepared to work with Malaysia to address the needs of cross-border travellers, including short-term business and official travellers and Malaysian workers who were previously commuting between Singapore and Malaysia. Such proposed arrangements would have to include mutually agreed public health protocols to allow the safe resumption of cross-border movement.

Both countries will require some time to work out the details and this will also depend on the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia and Singapore. In the meantime, Singapore will continue with practical measures to enable Malaysians to continue working in Singapore.