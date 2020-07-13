Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Launches Campaign on the Implementation of ‘Indonesia Care’ Health Protocol

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency launched “Indonesia Care”, a national campaign to implement health protocols as well as verification in order to present clean, healthy, safe, and environmentally sustainable destinations at XXI Studio of Plaza Senayan, Jakarta.



Wishnutama Kusubandio, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency – at XXI Studio of Plaza Senayan, Jakarta.

On that occasion, the Guidelines for Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability (CHSE) or hereinafter referred to as the Implementation Guidelines for Health, Hygiene, and Safety for the Hotel, Restaurant and Cinema sectors are also launched by Wishnutama Kusubandio, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency.

He said that “Indonesia Care” campaign or “I Do Care” aimed to show the commitment of Indonesia to world population that Indonesia is very concerned about the common good to maintain cleanliness, hygiene, and services without direct contact for the safety of others. Thus, it needs public and business participation to uphold sanitation and hygiene in order to increase public trust.

Also present at the launching of the “Indonesia Care” campaign, Head of Security Maintenance Agency for the Indonesian Republic Police Commissioner General Police Drs. Agus Andrianto, S.H., M.H,; Chairperson of the Indonesian Film Agency (BPI) Chand Parwez Servia; Deputy of Strategic Policy for the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency R. Kurleni Ukar; Deputy of Marketing for the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Nia Niscaya; and Acting Deputy of Resources and Institutions Frans Teguh.

Wishnutama Kusubandio invited all related parties to take part in this “Indonesia Care” campaign by implementing business and tourism management that ensures sanitation, hygiene, and services without direct contact.

The implementation of this protocol is very important and strategic to be carried out properly by involving entrepreneurs, consumers, and communities. “The tourism and creative economy sector can return to move, productive but still safe from COVID-19,” he said.

Nia Niscaya explained that Guidelines on the Implementation of CHSE that were published refer to global standards as operational technical guidelines for businesses in the tourism and creative economy sector in carrying out various economy activities which is gradually moving again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This protocol guideline is a detailed derivative of the Minister of Health Decree Number HK.01.07/Menkes/382/2020 concerning Health Protocols for Community in Public Places and Facilities in the Context of Prevention and Handling of Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) with input from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy,” Nia said.

“Information about Indonesia Care and Implementation of Guidelines for CHSE can be seen further at indonesia.travel/indonesiacare website.

On that occasion, the Joint of Ministerial Decree (SKB) of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency and the Ministry of Culture and Education concerning Technical Guide to Prevention and Control of COVID-19 in the Cultural and Creative Economy Sectors During the Stipulation Period of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is disseminated.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200713/2855572-1?lang=0