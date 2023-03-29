MiniTool Released MiniTool MovieMaker 6.0 with 4 Aspect Ratios

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MiniTool has just launched a new version of its video editing software – MiniTool MovieMaker 6.0 with new features and effects including aspect ratios, text templates, songs, and animated elements.

Newly Added 4 Video Aspect Ratios

Changing aspect ratio is a brand-new feature of the newly released MiniTool MovieMaker 6.0, allowing users to select an aspect ratio when creating a project or change the aspect ratio while editing a video.

The aspect ratio of a video refers to the ratio of its width to its height, an important factor that will change the visual effects of a video and decide how it displays. It’s essential to choose the right aspect ratio for a video because the video aspect ratio requirements are different for each social media platform and playback device.

To help users create videos with different ratios, MiniTool MovieMaker 6.0 adds 4 video aspect ratios including 16:9 (widescreen), 9:16 (portrait), 4:3 (standard), and 1:1 (square). With this new capability, MiniTool MovieMaker can help users make professional videos for YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, etc.

New Addition to Text Template

Text template is a key feature of MiniTool MovieMaker to help users add a title card, captions, and end credits to video clips. The old version has 49 text templates.

This time, 3 text templates are newly added in MiniTool MovieMaker 6.0. Users can quickly download these text templates and then use them to create stylish overlay captions, which make videos easy to understand and more expressive.

Updated 5 New Songs

Music is an indispensable part of a great video because it can heighten the atmosphere and create a rhythm for videos. Of course, MiniTool MovieMaker lets users add music to video, including app built-in songs and user-uploaded music.

With the release of MiniTool MovieMaker 6.0, 5 new songs have been added to its music library. This gives users more options to share their stories.

Newly Increased 11 Animated Elements

In addition, the latest MiniTool MovieMaker 6.0 brings 11 animated elements including birthday and wedding stickers. Users can use these elements to spice up their birthday and wedding videos.

About MiniTool MovieMaker

MiniTool MovieMaker is a video maker and editor designed for everyone to make videos in minutes. This application is packed with many editing tools and features like cropping, trimming, effects, transitions, and motion effects to enhance videos.

About MiniTool

MiniTool® Software Limited is a dedicated software development company and its products include video editor, video converter, video repair tool, partition management program, data recovery software, backup software, PDF editor, etc. Also, MiniTool offers related solutions and the latest tech news.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.minitool.com/

https://moviemaker.minitool.com/