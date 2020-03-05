Minor, gold panner nabbed for illegal guns in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY –– A minor and a 33-year-old man were arrested in Masbate province on Wednesday for illegal possession of firearms, police said Thursday.

A report of the Masbate provincial police said that while the Barangay Unified Force of Ibingay, Masbate City was conducting a patrol operation at 10:15 p.m., they rescued a 16-year-old boy from Barangay Bagumbayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grade 11 student was turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office after he was found in possession of a loaded caliber .38 gun.

In Aroroy town, Hicel Ramones, 33, a gold panner of Barangay Tinapian, armed with an unlicensed gun, was arrested after causing an alarm and coercion in Barangay Ambolong around 3 a.m.

FEATURED STORIES

Initial investigation disclosed that the suspect fired his firearm upon siblings Raffy and Rommel Oliva.

Victims were not injured, a report said.

Recovered were a caliber-.45 pistol loaded with seven bullets and a fired cartridge.

Edited by Lzb

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ