MIPIM Asia 2022 Awards reveals winners of top real estate sector accoladesMIPIM-Asia-Award-2022.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 December 2022 – The most prestigious awards that celebrate excellence and innovation in Asia’s real estate sector, MIPIM Asia 2022Awards reveals and presents winners of the year at the MIPIM Asia Gala Dinner on 8 December at Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong.

The highly acclaimed award in Asia Pacific’s property sector has received over 100 nominations across 11 award categories this year. With contesting teams coming from key countries across the APAC region, such broad geographic coverage reflects the diversity and prosperity of the sector despite a years-long pandemic.

Led by Chairman of Juror Panel Mr Donald CHOI, CEO, Chinachem Group from Hong Kong, the jury panel of 16 top leaders from property sector across Asia Pacific have carefully considered all submissions before shortlisting the best of the best.

Members of the jury panel are:

Mr Donald Choi, CEO, Chinachem Group (Chairman of Jury Panel) Mr George AGETHEN, Co-Head of Asia-Pacific, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Singapore Mr Henry CHENG, CEO & Executive Director, Chongbang Group, China Mr Stanley CHING. Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings, Hong Kong Mr Chris CHOW, Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management, Hong Kong Mr Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young, Hong Kong Ms Alison COOKE, Managing Director – Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Hong Kong Mr George HONGCHOY, Executive Director & CEO, Link Asset Management Limited, Hong Kong Ms Louise KAVANAGH, CIO & Head of Asia Pacific, RE Managing Director, Nuveen, Australia Mr Peter KIM, Managing Director Asia, QuadReal Property Group, Hong Kong Dr Charles LAM, Co-Head of APAC Diversified Funds, EQT/Exeter, Hong Kong Mr Nicholas J. LOUP, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Chelsfield, Hong Kong Ms Ellen NG, Head of China Real Estate, Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, Hong Kong Mr Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), Japan Mr Adrian W.Y. TO, Director, Residential, Swire Properties, Hong Kong Mr Richard YUE, CEO & CIO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, Hong Kong

Winners of MIPIM Asia 2022 Awards are:

BEST GREEN DEVELOPMENT

GOLD



The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China



Architect: Aedas Limited



Developer: Parkland (Hong Kong) Limited which is held indirectly by Sino Land Company Limited and Empire Group Holdings Limited



Other: Gammon Construction Limited (Main Contractor), P Landscape Co., Limited (Landscape Designer), Blink Design Group Pte Limited (Interior Designer), LCL Architects Limited (Interior Designer), Moty’s Design Limited (Interior Designer)

SILVER



The Springs Plaza, Shanghai, China



Architect: Henning Larsen Architects



Developer: Tishman Speyer



Other: SLA (Landscape Designer), UDG (Local Design Institute), Arup (MEP Engineer), Inhabit (Facade Consultant), CSCEC (contractor)

BRONZE



Hammarby Eco City, Yantai, China



Architect : Sweco (Planning and Design) & HZS (Architectural Design)



Developer : White Peak

BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

GOLD



The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China



Architect: Aedas Limited



Developer: Parkland (Hong Kong) Limited which is held indirectly by Sino Land Company Limited and Empire Group Holdings Limited



Other: Gammon Construction Limited (Main Contractor), P Landscape Co., Limited (Landscape Designer), Blink Design Group Pte Limited (Interior Designer), LCL Architects Limited (Interior Designer), Moty’s Design Limited (Interior Designer)

SILVER



W Osaka, Osaka, Japan

Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd

Developer: Sekisui House Ltd

Other: Tadao Ando (Design supervisor), Concrete (Main Interior Designer), Linehouse (Interior Designer), Gramouras (Interior Designer), Nikken Space Design (Executive Interior Designer), LPA (Lighting Designer), Takenaka Corporation (General Contractor)

BRONZE



Club Med Lijiang, Lijiang, China



Architect: Shanghai JUND Architects Co., Ltd.



Developer: Fosun Property



Other: Hirsch Bedner Associates – Interior Design Company

BEST INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY & CIVIC BUILDING

GOLD



Hong Kong Palace Museum, Hong Kong SAR, China



Developer : West Kowloon Cultural District Authority



Architect : Rocco Design Architects Associates Limited



Other : Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Engineering and Lighting Designer)



China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited (Main Contractor)

SILVER



Bao’An Performing Arts Centre, Shenzhen, China



Architect: Rocco Design Architects Associates Limited



Developer: OCT



Other: BIAD (Local Architect, BIAD (Electrical and Mechanical Consultant), BuroHappold (Façade Consultant), SWA (Landscape Architect)

BRONZE



Kalm Village, Chiang Mai, Thailand



Architect: Urban Architects Co., Ltd.



Developer: Kalm Village Co., Ltd.

BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT

GOLD



HEARTLAND 66, Wuhan, China



Architect: Aedas Limited (Design Architect) LWK & Partners (HK) Limited (Executive Architect) DP Design Pte Limited (Mall Interior Architect) Steve Leung Designers Ltd. (SA Interior Architect) The GA Group (SA Clubhouse/ Penthouse Interior Architect) Adrian L. Norman Limited (Landscape Architect)



Developer: Hang Lung Properties



Other: China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. (Main Contractors) Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd. (Main Contractors)

SILVER



CapitaSpring, Singapore, Singapore



Architect: Designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group in collaboration with CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, RSP Architects (project architect), COEN (Landscape Architect)



Developer: CapitaLand Development, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.



Other: Dragages Singapore (Main Contractor), Meinhardt Singapore (Structural Engineer), Squire Mech (M&E Engineer) ARUP (Structural Peer Reviewer, Façade, Vertical Transportation, GreenMark, Acoustic Consultant), BECA (M&E Peer Reviewer), Arcadis Singapore (Quantity Surveyor)

BRONZE



Toranomon Hills, Tokyo, Japan



Architect: Christoph Ingenhoven, Ingenhoven associates



Developer: MORI Building Co. Ltd., Tokyo

BEST OFFICE DEVELOPMENT

GOLD



Mangoohub, Shanghai, China



Architect: Benoy



Developer: Shanghai Xiangmango Culture Investment Co., Ltd



Other: Benoy (Interior Designer), Benoy (Masterplanner)

SILVER



Landmark South, Hong Kong SAR, China



Architect: DLN Architects Limited



Developer: Grand Apex Limited (Sino Land Company Limited and Empire Group Holding Limited)



Other: DLN Architects Ltd (Overall Design for Development & Government Accommodation Portion), CAN Design Ltd (Podium Facade Design, Lobby Design from G/F to 2/F & 8/F Sky Garden), Lead8 Hong Kong Ltd (Lobby Design from G/F to 2/F), Bean Buro Limited (Office Show Suite Design)

BRONZE



South China Operation Center, Guangzhou, China



Architect: NBBJ



Developer: A Zhejiang-Based Large Internet Company



Other: Local Design Institute: Guangzhou Design Institute Group Co., Ltd.

BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

GOLD



Link CentralWalk, Shenzhen, China



Architect: Aedas



Developer: Link REIT

SILVER



Bice Building Refurbishment, Adelaide, Australia



Architect: Hassell/Baukultur



Developer: Renewal SA



Other: Purcell (Heritage Consultant), WSP (Structural and Services Consultant), RLB (Cost Consultant), Katnich Dodd (Private Building Surveyor), D-Squared (ESD consultant), Hansen Yuncken (Builder, Main Contractor), Turner & Townsend (superintendent)

BRONZE



Lazada One, Singapore, Singapore



Architect: DP Architects



Developer: Victorian Property Holding Pte Ltd



Other: DP Design (Interior Design), DP Facade (Facade Consultant), DP Lighting (Lighting Design), Gennal Industries (Main Contractor and Facade Contractor)

BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT



GOLD



Marq Omotesando One, Tokyo, Japan



Architect: PDP London Limited, TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers



Developer: Baring Private Equity Asia



Other: Taisei Corporation

SILVER



Hospitalment Yotsuyadaikyocho, Tokyo, Japan



Architect: Nikken Housing System Ltd (design architect), Taisei U-Lec Co., Ltd (architect)



Developer: Hulic Co., Ltd.



Other: Sakurajyuji Co., Ltd. (Operator)

BRONZE



Eight Star Street, Hong Kong SAR, China



Architect: DLN Architects Limited



Developer: Swire Properties Limited



Other: Hanison Contractors Limited (Main Contractor), JMK Consulting Engineers Limited (Structural Engineer), J. Roger Preston Limited (Mechanical & Electrical Engineers), Inhabit Group (Façade Consultant), Philip Liao & Partners Limited (Interior Designer), Adrian L. Norman Limited (Landscape Architect), Cundall Hong Kong Limited (Lighting Consultant)

BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT



GOLD



Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai, China



Architect: 5+design



Developer: Swire Properties Limited / Lujiazui Group

SILVER



JR Kumamoto Railway Station Building, Kumamoto, Japan



Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd.



Developer: Kyushu Railway Company & JR Kumamoto City Co., Ltd.



Other: Nomura Kogeisha (Interior Design), Sirius Lighting Office (Lighting Design), Nippon Design Center, Inc. Irobe Design Institute (Signage Design), Obayashi Corporation (Main Contractor)

BRONZE



Shanghai Jiuguang Center, Shanghai, China



Architect: Nihon Sekkei (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Architectural Design); UNStudio (Courtyard Façade Design)



Developer: Lifestyle China Group Limited



Other: UNStudio (Interior Designer), ONG&ONG (Interior Designer), RKD (Interior Designer), Gravity Green (Landscape Designer), UNStudio (Landscape Designer), Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd. (LDI, General Design Coordination, Building Information Modeling Design), Schmidlin (Façade Consultant), I.DEA Energy Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (Electrical and Mechanical Consultant & Green Building Consultant), Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd (General Contractor)

BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT



GOLD



Queen’s Wharf Brisbane, Brisbane, Australia



Architect: JERDE



Developer: Destination Brisbane Consortium

SILVER



H.A.N.D.S Shopping Centre, Hong Kong SAR, China



Architect: Gaw Capital Partners



Developer: Gaw Capital Partners



Other: One Bite Design Studio (Roller Sports Ground Designer), Hardcore Skateparks (Roller Sports Ground Consultant), Red Bull (Brand Collaborator of Basketball Courts), LittleUrbanMountain Design Ltd. (Way Finding Designer)

BRONZE



Kumamoto Sakuramachi – Hanabata Area Redevelopment Project, Kumamoto, Japan



Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd



Developer: Sakuramachi Redevelopment Project: Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd. & Sakuramachi Hanabata Area Public Space Project: Kumamoto City



Other: Sakuramachi Redevelopment Project,Taikou architecture office Co., Ltd (Co-Architect), Sakuramachi Hanabata Area Public Space Project, Sakuramachi / Hanabata Area Town Development Management Review Committee (Concept Design), Uchihara Creative Lighting Design Inc. (Lighting Design), KMD Inc. (Signage Design)

BEST FUTURA PROJECT

GOLD



TP Link LXD, Shenzhen, China



Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates



Developer: TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.



Other: Arup (Structure), WSP (MEP), CCDI (LDI)

SILVER



Nanjing Yicheng West Wuhuali Retail Street, Nanjing, China



Architect: Woods Bagot



Developer: Nanjing Yicheng Group

BRONZE



Hangzhou Qianjiang Century City Binhe, Hangzhou, China



Architect: Aedas in Joint Venture with Zhejiang Province Institute of Architectural Design and Research (ZIAD)



Developer: Hangzhou Xiaoshan Qianjiang Century City Management Ltd.

BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT



GOLD



11 SKIES, Hong Kong SAR, China



Architect: Lead8



Developer: New World Development Company Limited

SILVER



Baker Circle, Hong Kong SAR, China



Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates



Developer: Henderson Land Development Company Limited



Other: Lu Tang Lai Architects Ltd. (Project Architect), Philip Liao & Partners Ltd. (Interior Design Consultant (Residential Units & Lobbies at Sites D, E & G), Gillespies (Landscape Architect Site D, E & G), Garde Co. Ltd (Clubhouse Interior Design Sites D, E & G)

BRONZE



Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Academy Nanhu Industry Park Project, Hangzhou, China



Architect: Aedas



Developer: Jiachuan Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd

SPECIAL JURY AWARD



Kalm Village, Chiang Mai, Thailand



Architect: Urban Architects Co., Ltd.



Developer: Kalm Village Co., Ltd.

