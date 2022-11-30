MIPIM Asia explores emerging investment opportunities amidst changing macro landscape in APAC property marketlogo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 November 2022 – Top property leaders across Asia will explore investment trends and outlook at MIPIM Asia Summit 2022 on 6 and 7 December 2022 at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong, where the prestigious MIPIM Asia Awards Ceremony will also be presented.

Characterized by worldwide recovery from the global pandemic and turbulent macroeconomic environment, 2022 is a year of challenges from which opportunities also emerge. Despite the widespread pressures of inflation and rising interest rates, many Asia Pacific markets have remained relative resilient and attractive to investors, particularly in markets such as Japan and Singapore which have picked up steady pace in recovery.

As Hong Kong and APAC region gradually open up to visitors, MIPIM Asia Summit 2022 once again takes a face-to-face format where participants from far and near can meet up. Themed “Better Places – Greater Impact – Stronger Business“, MIPIM Asia Summit 2022 will convene decision makers from across Asia Pacific to plot a path back to growth while building more sustainable and liveable places for future generations. Top-notched speakers will reveal strategy which maximizes investment returns assets and uncover territories where the next treasure island lies.

Opening the two days’ MIPIM Asia Summit will be Mr Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties who will highlight the fast-changing sustainability landscape, and how businesses evolve in this context. The Summit will be followed by four panel discussions on various topics including approaches in satisfying Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) requirements, investment strategy in response to hikes in interest rates and inflation, outbound investment opportunities as well as emerging alternative assets as a result of changes in lifestyle.

In the first panel discussion, Mark Cameron, Head of Sustainability, APAC of Nuveen Real Estate; Sam Crispin, Head of Sustainability and ESG of Savills; Ellie Tang, Director, Sustainable Investing of Fidelity International, and Johnny Yu, Advisor to Chairman of Henderson Land Development Company Limited will draw participants’ attention to the equally important “S” and “G” aspects of ESG.

Timmy Fung, Investment Director of Park Capital Group; Eric Huang, Director – Business Planning of New World Development Company Limited; Kenny Lam, Chief Investment Officer (Strategic Investment) of LINK Asset Management, and Sally Ronald, Deputy Director Investor Relations of Department for International Trade will discuss the potentials of real estate markets outside of Asia.

As interest increases, Shaman Chellaram, Senior Director | Asia – Valuation & Advisory Services | Hotel Advisory of Colliers; Christina Gaw, Managing Principal, Global Head of Capital Markets & Co-chair of Alternative Investments of Gaw Capital; Michael Lane, Partner and Managing Director, SC Capital Partners Pte Ltd, and Christopher Wu, CFO of Chongbang Group will discuss the best strategy to raise capitals.

Closing the first day’s discussion are Aaron Ho Ting Lee, Founder and CEO of Dash Living; Sarah Mathews, Director of Media Partnerships APAC of Tripadvisor; Kevin Poon, CEO and Founder of WOAW Gallery; Philip Yu, Vice President – Operations, Greater China of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Yang Yu, Chief Executive Officer of CSI Properties Asset Management Limited who will delve into the investment of alternative assets.

On the second day of the Summit, Edmund Ho, Managing Director & Regional Head, CRE Client Coverage GCNA of Standard Chartered Bank (HK) Limited, and Stephanie Lo, Executive Director of Shui On Land will kick off the day with reflections from re-inventing investment across Greater China and the markets beyond.

The keynote section will be followed by a sharing on asset re-positioning by Simon Chua, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Lead8; George Hongchoy, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Link Asset Management Limited; Raymond Kwok, Senior Investment Director, Head of UK Real Estate of Nan Fung Group; Nicholas Loup, CEO Asia & Group Vice Chairman of Chelsfield Asia, and Zoe Zuo, Managing Director of Angelo Gordon.

A panel comprising Benjamin Chow, Head of Real Assets Research of MSCI; Peter Kim, Managing Director of QuadReal Property Group; Angel Li, Head of Asia, Real Estate of Macquarie Asset Management; Bryan Southergill, Partner, Real Estate of Ares SSG, and Jonathan Umali, Managing Director of ARCH Capital Management Co., Limited will discuss on how APAC markets can attract inbound investments.

As alternative investment gets increasing attention from investors, Dr. Charles Lam, Co-Head of APAC Diversified Funds of EQT Exeter; Collin Lau, Founder & CEO of BEI Group; Brandon Li, Executive Director of Warburg Pincus, Pak Man Yuen, Principal of Blackstone, and Jing Zhou, Senior Director, Alternatives and Strategic Transactions of Nuveen Real Estate will shed lights on new investment assets available in the market.

With Hong Kong gradually coming out of pandemic, a panel discussion featuring Bernie Devine, Senior Regional Director Asia Pacific of Yardi; Wendy Gan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (District Development) of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; Samuel Kwong, General Manager – ESG of Chinachem Agencies Limited; Ada Ka Ki Wong, Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Investment Officer of EC Healthcare, and Andrew Young, Associate Director (Innovation) of Sino Group will suggest various ways that can build back Hong Kong better and make it great again. On the other hand, Stanley Ching, Senior Managing Director of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited; Hank Hsu, Co-Founder & CEO of Forest Logistics Properties; Claire Thielke, Senior Managing Director, Head of Greater China of Hines, and Jie Wei, Managing Director of Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC will focus on ways to navigate China’s property investment market.

At the finale panel event of the Summit, the “Meet the Chairmen” panel will gather heavyweight speakers including Justin Chiu, Executive Director of CK Asset Holdings Limited; Alison Cooke, Managing Director, Real Estate of Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited; Andrew Weir, Senior Partner, Hong Kong of KPMG, and Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, who will reveal how they are creating “Better Places”, achieving “Greater Impact” and developing “Stronger Business” for the future generations.

Closing the two days’ event is a gala dinner where winners of MIPIM Asia Awards 2022 will be announced and presented. The Awards aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding real estate projects in Asia. Ronnie C. Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties Limited will attend the dinner and deliver a keynote speech.

To get full programme of the MIPIM Asia Summit 2022 and make registration, please visit mipim-asia.com.

