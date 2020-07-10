“Miriam Quiambao shares breastfeeding experience”

Miriam Quiambao took to social media on Friday to talk about her experience as a breastfeeding mother to her firstborn child, Elijah.

On Instagram, the beauty queen-actress shared that she still breastfeeds her son, who is now one year and four months old, “but mostly on demand.”

“No more schedule… not even a decent position… often times we’re on the floor, sometimes I get to sit… Or, I’m bent over and he’s nursing while standing,” she said.

“Parang cow nursing a calf lang. Ganon. Minsan habang pinaliliguan o binibihisan. Those times I really feel like I’m Mrs Moo,” she added.

Miriam said that her favorite breastfeeding position is when she and her son are both lying in bed.

“Hanggang sa makatulog na kaming dalawa. Buong magdamag na ito. Sarap. At least we are both well rested,” she wrote.

”But no matter the position,” Miriam said, “I still feel it’s a privilege to be nursing my son at this point.”

According to the Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up, there have been times when she almost wanted to wean her son early.

“But I just convince myself na sandali na lang ito. Baka next year, ayaw na nya ako,” she said.

“So I still do it,” she continued. “Whether he really wants cuddling with Mama or all he wants is ‘Dede.’ Hangga’t gusto pa nya, andito lang ako.”

She ended her caption by sharing a quote from the Canadian picture book Love You Forever.

“I love you forever. I like you for always. As long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be,” she said.

Miriam gave birth to Elijah on February 16, 2019.

She got pregnant in 2018 at the age of 43, after four years of trying to conceive.

Miriam and her husband, fellow inspirational speaker Ardy Roberto, were married in a garden wedding in Tagaytay on March 25, 2014.