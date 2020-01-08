“Miriam Quiambao shares thoughts on big change in Miss Universe PH pageant”

Miriam Quimbao thinks the new Miss Universe Philippines organization is capable of handling the franchise.

Miss Universe 1999 1st runner-up Miriam Quiambao admitted that she had mixed feelings upon learning that the Miss Universe Philippines pageant in the country will no longer be handled by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI). It can be recalled that in December 2019, the new Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced that it will manage the franchise in the Philippines and it has appointed former titlist Shamcey Supsup as its National Director.

“Actually very sudden ‘yung biglang news na hindi na nga Binibining Pilipinas kasi for the longest time, institution na talaga ‘yung BPCI and wala kang ibang maiisip na mag-o-organize ng Miss Universe kundi BPCI. So nung nabalitaan ko nga na hindi na sila, parang nalungkot ako pero at the same time nagpasalamat din ako,” Miriam said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

She added that BPCI truly opened doors and opportunities for many women.

“Nabuksan ang mga pinto. Binigyan nila ng pagkakataon. I am very thankful to BPCI. Pero dahil na rin nga ilang dekada na rin na sila ang nag-o-organize and siguro si Mrs. [Stella] Araneta medyo she’s not getting any younger, perhaps it’s time for a new breed of organizers to come in,” she said.

Miriam remarked that she believes the new Miss Universe Philippines organization is capable and fitting to further grow the pageant and find the right candidate to represent the Philippines on the international stage.“Who else to organize it but a Miss Universe representative herself ‘di ba? Si Shamcey and ‘yung grupo nila Jonas (Gaffud). Ilang dekada na rin sila nagpre-prepare ng mga babae. Kitang kita naman natin ang kakayahan nila. Marami silang napag-uwing korona na mga babae dahil na-train nila. They give the best trainings for our representatives. There is so much more that we can hope for dito sa bagong organizers ng Miss U dahil sa tingin ko, there’s no one else better to organize it but their group,” she stated.