Misamis Oriental shuts down

MISAMIS ORIENTAL: The provincial government of Misamis Oriental has stopped its operations over a court order to stop the disbursement of its approved 2020 budget.

In a news conference, Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano said the temporary restraining order (TRO) was motivated by what he called political greed at the expense of the people of Misamis Oriental.

He added that he could not understand why the political opposition has to resort to an inimical action when the coronavirus pandemic is jeopardizing the health and well-being of the people of Misamis Oriental.

“We are saddened by the turn of the events and are groping for whatever means to provide medicines and food for the patients in the province’s eight public hospitals,” Emano said.

He urged the court to lift the TRO at the earliest in order for the province to operate at the earliest before the 600 inmates in the provincial jail go hungry and restless.

In a memorandum dated July 2 to all department heads of the provincial government, the governor enjoined all heads of offices to suspend all disbursements in compliance with the court order.

“Without the needed logistics, the provincial government technically ceased to operate,” Emano said.

Misamis Oriental Vice Gov. Jeremy Pelaez and Provincial Board Members Jerry Khu and Josephine Mugot filed the TRO with the Regional Trial Court in Cagayan de Oro City to stop the disbursement of the approved budget for fiscal year 2020 for allegedly failing to post the approved ordinance on “conspicuous places.”