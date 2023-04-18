Mischa Barton, aka Marissa from ‘The O.C.’, to Appear in New Season of ‘Neighbours’

April Fools is firmly in our rearview mirrors, but here we are regardless. Mischa Barton, star of beloved teen drama The O.C., has joined the cast of Neighbours. Barton has been confirmed to guest star in the new season of the show, which has been resurrected by Amazon.

The new season of Neighbours started filming in Victoria yesterday, Tuesday, 18th April, with many of the longstanding cast reprising their roles – Dr Karl is back, as is Paul Robinson and Toadie, the whole gang really.

Mischa Barton To Play ‘Reece’ In New Neighbours Series

We are excited to announce Mischa Barton will be joining the #Neighbours cast as a guest star, playing the character Reece, an American new to Erinsborough who’s not quite who she appears to be… pic.twitter.com/Ys0iHnYKCA — Neighbours (@neighbours) April 17, 2023

Barton is playing a character called Reece, an American who rocks up in Erinsborough and causes some havoc.“I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter,” Barton said in a statement. “And I am really looking forward to being back in Australia – a place I know and love!”

There’s no official release date for the new Neighbours series yet, but it’s due to air before the end of the year.

It’s been less than a year since the iconic TV show was axed after British broadcaster Channel 5 dropped it. Local production house Fremantle Media failed to find another home for the show, and a finale was broadcast in July 2022 which featured a cavalcade of local stars including Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia, Holly Valance, and Margot Robbie.

But only a handful of months went by before the show’s creators announced it would be coming back, with a new deal struck with Amazon Freevee. It’ll be broadcast on Channel 10 in Australia (and Prime Video), and via Freevee in the UK and US.

