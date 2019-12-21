‘Misconception on firecrackers, pyrotechnics law hounding fireworks industry’
MANILA, Philippines — The public’s misconception on President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 28 regulating the use of firecrackers has adversely affected the local fireworks industry, the president of the Bulacan Pyrotechnics Regulatory Board said Saturday.
Jovenson Ong, also the Chief Executive Officer of the Dragon Fireworks, said the public and even some local government units (LGUs) may have wrong notions about firecrackers and fireworks.
He explained that fireworks can either be firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.
“It is affecting [the fireworks industry] kasi nga akala ng LGUs kapag pinapatupad nila ‘yung EO 28 (because when LGUs enforce EO 28), akala nila (they thought) firecracker represents everything,” he said during the Pandesal Forum in Quezon City.
Ong said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) had previously issued a memorandum to LGUs clarifying guidelines of the EO so that it would not be confused with regulations on the use of pyrotechnic devices.
Section 1 of the EO 28, signed by Duterte in 2017, states that “the use of firecrackers shall henceforth be confined to community fireworks display” to minimize the risk of casualties, especially during the holiday festivities.
In section 2, however, it states that pyrotechnic devices may be used outside community fireworks display areas, subject to existing laws and regulations.
“There is no fireworks ban. Dito kasi tayo nagkakamali sa terminologies. The LGUs, hindi rin sila familiar sa terminology na ginagamit (Some of us are confused with terminologies. Some LGUs are also not familiar with the terminology being used),” said Ong.
According to Ong, this misconception has also affected jobs in the fireworks industry.
“Kung matumal dito at malungkot syempre mag-aabroad na lang ‘yung tao, doon na lang sila magse-celebrate. Imbes na dito nagastos ‘yung pera, nagastos pa sa ibang bansa,” he also said.
(If the celebration of New Year here is not fun, they would prefer to celebrate it abroad. Instead of spending their money here, it would be spent in other countries.)
Ong appealed to LGUs not to ban the use of pyrotechnic devices in their areas so as not to deprive their constituents of the traditional way of welcoming the new year.
“This is something that we should cherish. In most countries, they cherish their tradition. Why would we change our tradition? That’s uniquely what makes us who we are,” he said.
“We should never change this tradition because when we use this pyrotechnics together as a family, we encourage family bonding,” Ong stressed.
