Mismatched Black Holes Merge

Scientists working with the LIGO and Virgo gravitational-wave observatories have detected an oddball event: the merger of two black holes of notably different sizes. All 10 black hole mergers detected in the first two observing runs had binary components with similar masses. But the new event, called GW190412, involved objects of about 8 and 30 solar masses, respectively. This asymmetry made the “hum” of overtones in the gravitational waves clear for the first time, enabling researchers to narrow in on the binary’s properties.

Two black holes prepare to merge in this artist’s illustration.

LIGO / Caltech / MIT / Aurore Simonnet(Sonoma State)

The merger occurred roughly 2 billion light-years away, tilted from our line of sight by about 45°. Before the two black holes came together, the larger one was spinning fairly slowly — roughly 40% the maximum permitted by gravity. This is the first time researchers have been able to measure the spin of a black hole about to merge. Collaboration members announced the results April 18th at the American Physical Society’s virtual meeting.

The gravitational-wave observatories detected the signal, designated GW190412, at the start of the third observing run, which happened in two segments spanning April 1 to October 1, 2019, and November 1, 2019, to March 27, 2020. The third observing run would have run through April, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far the collaboration has 56 confirmed candidates from this run, two of which now have published analyses. Scientists are actively analyzing the rest.

