“Miss Asia Pacific International 2020 pageant, suspendido”

Napagkasunduan ng Miss Asia Pacific International 2020 na pansamantalang suspendihin ang coronation night ng inaabangan na beauty pageant.

Sa pamamagitan ng official statement, idinetalye ng Miss Asia Pacific International na patuloy nilang pinag-aaralan ang pagtuloy ng beauty pageant ngayong patuloy na humaharap sa krisis ang Pilipinas dahil sa COVID-19.

“Staging of Miss Asia Pacific International 2020 pageant is suspended until further notice.

To all Miss Asia Pacific International friends and supporters, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the organization’s decision to postpone this year’s Miss Asia Pacific International pageant. This decision was difficult to make, but the health and safety of our staff, candidates, partners, and supporters take utmost priority.

Thank you so much for the support you’ve given the organization. We are one with you in this global fight against our collective invisible enemy and we will come out of this, stronger than ever. Take care and stay safe!” pahayag ng Miss Asia Pacific International Organizers.

Ang Miss Asia Pacific International ang highest title crown na ipinapadala ng Mutya Pilipinas na pinamumunuan ngayon ni Cory Quirino.