“Miss England returns to work as a doctor to help in fight vs COVID-19”

Miss England 2019 has hung up her crown to continue her career as a doctor amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Bhasha Mukherjee, 24, recently returned home from doing humanitarian work in India after receiving messages from her former colleagues at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, eastern England, telling her how the COVID-19 crisis has worsened in the United Kingdom.

Speaking with CNN, Bhasha said that it felt wrong to be wearing her Miss England crown while people around the world are dying from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you’re still expected to put the crown on, get ready… look pretty. [But] I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work,” she added.

Bhasha, a resident of Derby City from Kolkata, said that there’s no better time to be part of the health sector, who have been on the front lines of the battle against the pandemic, than now.

“It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help,” she said.

With the help of British High Commission in Kolkata, Bhasha returned to the U.K. on Wednesday via connecting flights from India to Frankfurt, then to London.

“There’s no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need,” she said.

Currently, Bhasha is self-isolating until she can return to work as a doctor at the Pilgrim Hospital.

As of Monday, April 6, the UK had recorded more than 48,000 cases of COVID-19, including nearly 5,000 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.