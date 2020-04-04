“‘Miss Everything’ admits having a crush on James Reid, shares story behind manual TikTok video”

Ericka Camata aka “Miss Everything” has captured the hearts of many netizens with his funny videos online. Ericka, who hails from Samar, irst caught the attention of many with his “manual” TikTok clips on social media.

The online star shared that he had to do his TikTok manually that time because he did not have an internet data. “Naabutan ko po yung expiration ng network ko so manual na lang po ginawa ko. Nagi-enjoy lang po ako sa ginagawa ko,” he stated in an interview with DJ Jhai Ho of Hotspot.

https://youtu.be/VbvQs4NIfns

Ericka said that he did not expect that his videos would go viral online.

“Pinost ko lang po [‘yung video] na parang normal lang tapos po [tapos] may nag-message sa akin na milyon na raw po [‘yung nanood] ng videos. Ah really, I’ve never been before, sabi ko. Tapos on the go pa rin sa ibang bansa na may tumatawag sa akin na more video pa raw,” he said.

On his showbiz crush, Ericka revealed that he likes James Reid. He has also a message for the actor.

“Hi Kuya James Reid, are you feeling right now? Well, umuwi ka na dito, ‘di na po ako galit,” he quipped.

Ericka has also a message for everyone who is currently on a lockdown.

“Keep safe always and stay at your home, don’t ever lock the driveway and follow the construction, the governance, the rules and regulations… Also keep the distance, one liter distance,” he said.