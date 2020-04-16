“Miss Everything gains 100K subscribers on YouTube”

Miss Everything achieves a big milestone on his YouTube journey.

Ericka Camata aka Miss Everything achieved a massive milestone in his vlogging journey recently. The online star has already reached more than 100K subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Miss Everything took to social media to extend his gratitude to those who supported his vlogging adventure.

“Yeaheeeeey thank youuu everything,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

Hailing from Samar, he started gaining popularity after his “manual” TikTok videos became viral online.

[embedded content]

He started posting videos on his YouTube channel nine months ago.

“I created this channel to make you happy,” his YouTube bio read.

READ: ‘Miss Everything’ admits having a crush on James Reid, shares story behind manual TikTok video

Aside from his funny videos, Miss Everything has also been posting song covers on his channel. In his interview with StarStudio, Miss Everything shared that he joins singing contests to provide for the needs of his family.

“Kasi ang buhay namin dito, hindi naman masyado nakakaraos. Gumagawa na lang ako ng paraan para mabili ko ‘yung mga gusto ko. Kumakanta o nagdodoble-kara. Mga iba’t-ibang sideline, tapos ‘yun, nakakabili ako ng mga gusto kong bilhin. Hindi na ako humihingi sa kanila,” he stated.