“Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman and boyfriend get married”

“Just married!”

Beauty queen Karen Gallman made this statement on Instagram on Wednesday as she announced that she and her Australian boyfriend Ian Garton have tied the knot.

The serene wedding ceremony took place at Stoneridge Estate in Queenstown, New Zealand on Tuesday, March 3. Present to witness the union were Galman and Garton’s respective families and close friends.

Among those who extended their congratulations to Gallman through social media were fellow beauty queens Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Tiglao, and Miss Eco International 2018 Thia Tomalla.

It was last June when the Miss Intercontinental titleholder 2018 announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend. At the time, the couple had been together for five years.