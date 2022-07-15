Miss Philippines Earth Candidate Disqualified Due to Height

Miss Philippines Earth Candidate Disqualified Over Height Standards

A candidate for the Miss Philippines Earth has been disqualified for not reaching the required height for the pageant.

Surigao del Norte’s Michele Angela Okol, a beauty queen, failed in this year’s Miss Philippines Earth Top 20. This came after she was disqualified from the competition owing to the height requirements.

Okol revealed in an Instagram post that she was informed that her height did not meet the requirements of their contest. If they permitted someone shorter than 5’4″ to enter the Top 20, she claimed that their company would receive negative press. She was so eliminated from the contest.

“Many have been sending messages and well wishes regarding the Top 20 announcement for Miss Philippines Earth tomorrow. However, I, unfortunately, have to tell you all that I will no longer be able to push through with this journey,” said Okol in her Instagram post.

“Had we been measured earlier on and that this was the case, it would have been much easier to figure out what to do since we’ve already prepared all that was sent as requirements for both our online and face-to-face competition,” she added.

Okol, however, is powerless in the face of Miss Philippines Earth queens and environmentalists. She even emphasized how appreciative she is still for the chance that was provided to her.

“To all the Surigaonons and my supporters, this is not the end. After all, when one door closes, another one opens—Salamat karajaw sa ijo suporta,” said the beauty queen.

It will be recalled that Okol competed in the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines competition as Siargao Island’s representative. The granddaughter of the late Representative Constantino “Baby” Navarro and a Dapa town native, Okol is a recurrent first honors dean’s list student majoring in political science at one of Manila’s best colleges.

