“Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters weds Tim Tebow”

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is now married.

The 24-year-old beauty queen tied the knot with former football star Tim Tebow in an intimate ceremony held in La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa last week, entertainment magazine People said on Monday.

According to Demi-Leigh, she and Tim decided to go for a traditional wedding.

“We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives,” she said.

Both Demi and Tim posted photos from their wedding and the reception that followed on their respective Instagram accounts.

The couple got engaged in January 2019, after Tim proposed to Demi-Leigh at his family’s place in Florida. According to reports, the two met sometime during the beauty queen’s reign as Miss Universe.