“Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi writes heartfelt birthday message for Catriona Gray”

Read Zozibini Tunzi heartwarming message for Catriona Gray.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message for her predecessor Catriona Gray for her birthday.

Zozibini said that she felt Catriona’s kindness in the short time they got to converse and she wished to have spent more time with her.

“My dearest @catriona_gray. I wish I had more time to get to know you. In the few times that we set and had conversations I felt your kindness and took in your wisdom. Happy belated birthday Queen! May God continue to bless your path,” she stated.

Zozibini succeeded Catriona as Miss Universe last December.

