Miss Universe Thailand Partners With Upmesh To Make Interactive Pageantry The Future, Via SEA’s first mobile cross-platform streaming appUM.jpeg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 July 2022 – Upmesh, the leading live commerce enabler in Southeast Asia will join forces with Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) this 2022 to usher the pageant community into a new era of interactivity. As the official sponsor of MUT 2022, Upmesh will integrate live streaming into the pageant experience.

Upmesh seeks to empower the pageant community to connect with and expand their fanbase through the collaborative power of live commerce. For the first time ever, overseas fans can participate in the voting process to extend their support for their favourite contestant. Through a fun and engaging liveselling competition, contestants will be able to showcase their charming on-screen personalities while devoted fans can interact with them in real time. Voting Channels include live videos and posts via https://www.facebook.com/missuniverse.in.th or https://missuniverse.in.th/ or https://mut2022.upmesh.io.

From live selling to live entertainment, MUT live selling competition will feature brand’ partners’ where buyers can engage with contestants in real-time and also contestants will earn more points when buyers endorse brand’ sponsors and will get a chance to be TOP10 fast-track in the competition.

“We’re excited to be pioneering the next era of e-commerce through this strategic partnership with Miss Universe Thailand. We are confident that through the use of Upmesh’s live interaction capabilities, the pageant community will be able to connect with their fans on a more personal level.”



– Wong Zi Yang, CEO and Co-Founder at Upmesh

**The Upmesh Live application is only compatible with Android 8.0 and above as well as ios 11.0 and above**

Upmesh’s suite of live commerce solutions provides e-commerce functions for merchants and enables them to leverage the power of community.

Sellers go live on either Facebook Live or Instagram Live

Upmesh captures orders through a merchant’s live stream comments and incentivises the buyers to share through discovery, giveaways and drip messaging

Upmesh is committed to constantly launching new engaging and interactive features that aim to enable live commerce merchants to reach their full sales and creative potential through multi-channel discovery and sharing to unlock value and virality

Upmesh also goes beyond just basic automation to being a sales tool to help merchants grow sales through its analytics to identify best selling items and patterns in buying behaviour as well as buyer loyalty programmes.

Ranging from mom-and-pop street shops selling on live streams to supplement foot traffic to specialised Live Commerce sellers moving thousands of SKUs a month, Upmesh is enabling trusted voices to be discovered by buyers.

