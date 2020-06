THE family of Arnold S. Rufo is seeking the public’s assistance in finding him after he disappeared last week.

Rufo, 57, was last seen at Aventine Hill, Garden Homes, BF Resort Village in Las Piñas City on June 2 in .

According to his family, Rufo was wearing an orange t-shirt and jeans.

Rufo, who has mild autism, is about 5’5” in height, is slim, and has a small mole below his right eye.

Information regarding Rufo’s whereabouts may be relayed to Soraya Rufo-Arevalo at 0917-4216422.