Missing Chinese national surfaces in Batangas

LUCENA CITY – A missing Chinese national was found on Sunday in San Jose town in Batangas province, authorities said.

The Region 4A police reported on Monday, July 10, that Wang Pengxiang showed up around 1:30 p.m. at a gasoline station in Barangay Aguila.

ADVERTISEMENT

A gas station personnel immediately called the attention of the barangay officials to talk with the foreigner who could not speak and understand English.

The police found out from the 28-year-old Chinese, a resident of Pasay City, that he was kidnapped by several Chinese men on July 6.

FEATURED STORIES

On Sunday, the Chinese was dropped off by his alleged abductors somewhere within the boundaries of Batangas City and San Jose and walked his way to the gasoline station.

The local authorities coordinated with the office of the Philippine National Police–Anti Kidnapping Group (AKG) in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

San Jose police learned that the Chinese embassy on July 8 reported a missing compatriot who turned out as Wang Pengxiang.

The report did not provide other information on the Chinese.

Local police turned him over to the PNP-AKG for further investigation. INQ

RELATED STORY

Abducted Chinese woman rescued in Batangas | Inquirer News

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>