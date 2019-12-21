Missing Davao del Sur women found unhurt by quake
DIGOS CITY, Davao del Sur, Philippines â€” A woman and her daughter earlier reported as missing after a magnitude 6.9 quake rocked the province have been found unhurt.
Authorities were alarmed when Maricel Dio, a resident of Barangay Buguis in Sulop, Davao del Sur, went to the Padada Municipal Police Station on Dec. 18 and reported that her relative, Brenda Rabor Dio, 47, and daughter Honeybee Rabor Dio, 17, failed to go home after the earthquake struck at 2:11 p.m. on Dec. 15.
Maricel told Capt. Arnold Absin, Padada police chief, that Brenda and Honeybee were selling copra in Padada, an adjacent town of Sulop, before they went missing after the temblor.
Speculations arose that the mother and child were among those trapped inside the thre-story South Green Trading building that collapsed during the quake.
FEATURED STORIES
So their relatives asked Padada disaster response officials to continue search-and-rescue operations in the collapsed store building.
At that time, authorities had already called off the search-and-rescue after life detectors no longer got indications of anyone alive in the rubble.
It later turned out that the two women went to Malalag, also in Davao del Sur.
Federico Daligdig, Brendaâ€™s brother-in-law. reported to Padada police that the two were alive and unhurt.
Absin and some police personnel went to Malalag to confirm Daligdigâ€™s report.
/atm
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.