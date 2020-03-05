Missing fisher from Palawan rescued in Vietnam

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY –– A fisherman from Palawan who went missing was rescued by Vietnamese maritime authorities at the Vūng Táu City, capital of Rįa-Vūng Táu province in southern Vietnam, a report said Thursday.

Joseph Troyo, 29, a resident of Barangay Panacan in Narra town, went on a fishing trip at the West Philippine Sea on January 20 with two other fishermen, Macario Bernal and Roger Badayos, according to his family.

Lemuel Mante, secretary of the Narra mayor’s office, said that the Philippine vice-consul to Vietnam, Yagi Olaguera, reached out to them on Wednesday and asked to inform Troyo’s family about his rescue.

“They chatted us up through our Facebook page and asked for more information to verify and process his return here. Joseph has speech and hearing problems, which made it hard for them to gather information from him,” Mante said.

Troyo’s boat capsized some time in February and was rescued by Vietnamese authorities only on February 23.

He is being treated at a local hospital in Vietnam.

Bernal and Badayos are still unaccounted for, according to Mante.

