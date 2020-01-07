Missing girl found dead in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– The eight-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday in Candelaria town in Quezon province was found dead Monday afternoon.

A report from the Candelaria police, said the body of Janelle Sanchez, a resident of Barangay Masin Sur, was found in the forested area of a subdivision located in the same village around 3:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigators were led to the crime scene by suspect Ricardo Burce, a laborer, and a resident of the said village.

Executive Master Sgt. Edwin Umali, the case investigator, said witnesses pointed to the suspect as the last person seen with the victim on Sunday afternoon.

FEATURED STORIES

“When we invited the suspect for questioning, he tried to mislead us by concocting lies that the victim was taken by men in a white van,” Umali narrated in a phone interview.

However, upon repeated questioning, the drunk suspect, broke down and admitted that he killed the girl by strangulation, he said.

Policemen were conducting further investigation to determine if the victim was sexually molested before she was killed.

On Monday morning, the victim’s father reported to the police that his daughter was missing since Sunday afternoon.

Police immediately launched a massive search until they arrested the suspect.

Edited by Lzb

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ