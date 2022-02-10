Missing karaoke singing with your friends? JOOX rolls out new Karaoke ROOMS feature for fun virtual karaoke hangouts

Grab your chance to win a special prize by completing Karaoke ROOMS missions!

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — When was the last time you’ve had lots of fun, laughter and music singing karaoke with your friends? With karaoke being a great way for us to bond and hang out to people we love, it is quite unfortunate that our gatherings have been very few and far between due to days, weeks and months of social distancing measures. JOOX, Asia’s most dedicated music platform, today introduced the Karaoke function in ROOMS so that those who want to unwind and sing their hearts out through their favorite tunes while hanging out with the cheering audience – can do so whenever and wherever they want!



JOOX, Asia’s most dedicated music platform, today introduced the Karaoke function in ROOMS so that those who want to unwind and sing their hearts out through their favorite tunes while hanging out with the cheering audience – can do so whenever and wherever they want!

What’s more, the excitement just got amped up because JOOX users may have a chance to win a special prize by completing Karaoke ROOMS missions during the launch period! So grab a mic, gather your friends and prepare to take center stage now!

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of JOOX, said, “Music fans have always enjoyed sharing their beloved tunes and hits from their favorite artists among their friends and family. As part of JOOX’s commitment to cater to the needs and demands of music enthusiasts all over Asia, we are excited to roll out the new Karaoke ROOMS feature, which will not only allow JOOX users to chat, hang out and bond with the people closest to their hearts, but also highlight their musical talent and be a star on their special virtual stage.”

Singing karaoke in JOOX ROOMS is as easy as it is fun! Room hosts can swiftly switch from chat mode to Karaoke mode to let the music begin, then invite anyone in the room to sing solo or duet. Each singer can request three songs per person, and up to 50 songs per room at the same time – so everyone can take turns under the spotlight!

Can’t wait for your karaoke party to start? Here’s how it works:

Find and join a Karaoke Room you want to join; Or create your own room, set it to Karaoke mode and invite friends to sing; Add songs to sing in Karaoke rooms.

Are you the shy type member of your group? Don’t worry! Singers can choose between full video and audio with lyrics only when belting out their favorite hits. Options such as beauty filters and fun props are also available for those who want to decorate their virtual stage, along with other audio settings such as transposing song keys, reverb and other mixer effects.

Nothing beats singing your favorite songs with fellow music lovers! Enjoy karaoke sessions with your friends and get a chance to win a special prize by completing Karaoke ROOMS missions. For a fully immersive musical experience, download the JOOX mobile or desktop app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or access the JOOX website. Stay tuned for more exciting programs and features brought to you by JOOX!

Download now to start your premium music journey today!

About JOOX

JOOX is a music app made for music lovers. With more than 40 million songs in its music library from all over the world, JOOX connects you to your favourite artists, songs, albums and personalized playlists. Users can discover great new music with recommended songs and radio stations that fit your taste and mood. JOOX is now available on iOS, Android and Desktop (Windows/Mac), allowing users to enjoy a free high quality music experience anytime, anywhere.