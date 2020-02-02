Missing La Union fisherman rescued after drifting at sea for 3 days

SAN FERNANDO CITY — A local fisherman who went missing for three days has been rescued by a passing fishing boat on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

In a belated report, the Naval Forces Northern Luzon (NFNL) said Teodolo Silab, 59, a resident of Barangay Pagdalagan here, was found some 13 nautical miles off Aringay town, La Union province where his boat capsized due to huge waves.

Commodore Caesar Bernard Valencia, NFNL commander, said Silab was spotted and rescued by fishing boat Queen Anielyn 2 skippered by Rodrigo Encio from Sual, Pangasinan at 4 p.m.

Encio told Navy personnel that his crew saw Silab, who went missing since Jan. 29, standing on top of the capsized boat.

Silab was then brought to the Philippine Coast Guard detachment in Sual.

Valencia said the NFNL had launched a search and rescue operation on Friday after Silab’s wife Letecia had sought their help.

The NFNL medical team later brought Silab to Ilocos Training Regional Medical Center here medical evaluation and observation.

