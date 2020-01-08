Missing person in Camarines Norte found dead in Quezon shore

LUCENA CITY –– A dead male body with an amputated right hand was washed ashore in the island town of Alabat in Quezon province on Tuesday.

Alabat police reported that the decomposing body was found along the coast of Barangay Villa Norte around 2:30 p.m.

The body wore a yellow shirt with markings at the back “JIG GAS STATION, J. Panganiban, Cams. Norte.”

The local police immediately contacted the provincial disaster risk reduction management council in Camarines Norte.

After coordinating with concerned local governments, the police learned that the body was that of Henry Bulatao from Capalonga town in Camarines Norte.

It was learned that Bulatao had been declared missing last week at the height of Typhoon “Ursula.”

Alabat police were set to conduct a post-mortem examination to determine if Bulatao’s death was caused by foul play.

