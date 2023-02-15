Mitchell 1 Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Fleet Maintenance for All Types of Trucks with Its Automotive Diagnostic and Repair Software

Mitchell 1’s TruckSeries software offers excellent application coverage and more frequent updates than competing solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the medium/heavy truck aftermarket industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Mitchell 1 with the 2023 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company is North America’s top diagnostic and repair software supplier for automotive service shops, including large truck fleets and repair shops. Mitchell 1’s software suite provides calibration information for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a growing and lucrative source of revenue for independent repair shops. The company supplies detailed data to fleets and maintenance/repair shops for all medium and heavy truck brands serviced in the aftermarket, making it the preferred solution provider.

Mitchell 1’s TruckSeries repair solution provides diagnostics to large fleets and repair shops, covering all makes and models of medium and heavy trucks. Apart from its updated ADAS repairs, TruckSeries features new wiring diagrams that help independent service providers compete with dealers on complex repairs. Dependence on TruckSeries increased in 2022 after 2 years of business closures, driver shortages, and supply chain disruptions, showcasing its importance in the medium and heavy truck aftermarket industry, particularly for fleet owners and independent service providers.

Stephen Spivey, program manager at Frost & Sullivan, observed, “Mitchell 1 employs dedicated content editors to continuously upload information about new repairs into TruckSeries and its other software solutions. Its in-house experts can quickly address complex repair questions for all truck types. Software companies or truck manufacturers cannot provide this degree of information across all vehicle platforms to service professionals in the aftermarket.”

Mitchell 1’s software solution competes with truck manufacturers and smaller software solutions that lack its amount of data and level of expertise. The company supports different aftermarket industry customers, outperforming its OEM sector competitors that develop software support only for the trucks they manufacture. The company’s aftermarket industry focus and superior customer service support TruckSeries, which is increasing its usership faster than competing software solutions. More and more fleets will migrate to the independent aftermarket (IAM) sector, where Mitchell 1 is the leader.

“Mitchell 1’s TruckSeries developers and product managers are also automotive and truck enthusiasts, and work directly with customers to continually improve the product. This allows them to provide superior customer service compared to other aftermarket software solutions,” added Spivey.

With its strong overall performance, Mitchell 1 earns the 2023 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the North American medium/heavy truck industry. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 1.956.533.5915

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

About Mitchell 1

As a member of the Snap-on® TOTAL SHOP SOLUTIONS brand family, Mitchell 1 has been a leading provider of repair information solutions to the motor vehicle industry for more than 100 years. Mitchell 1 offers a complete line of integrated repair software and services, including vehicle repair information, business management and shop marketing services, to help commercial truck and automotive professionals improve productivity and profitability. For more information, visit the company’s website at mitchell1.com

Contact:

Janet Dayton

P: 1.858.391.5251

E: janet.dayton@mitchell1.com