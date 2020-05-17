Mitsubishi Motors PH launches ‘Hero Priority Lane’ for frontliners

IN recognition for their selfless service and huge contribution during these challenging times, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) introduces its “Hero Priority Lane” promo for frontliner customers.

The “Hero Priority Lane” aims to provide quick, convenient service and special change oil discount packages.

Priority Lane mechanics:

1) Frontliners will be given priority for all kinds of services at any Mitsubishi Dealerships.

2) Walk-in frontliner customers will be immediately accommodated by the service adviser and be queued over any non-frontliner customer

3) Frontliners will also be prioritized in the billing, payment, and vehicle delivery in order to further lessen their waiting time in the dealerships.

Qualified Customers who are considered to be frontliners are the following: health workers such as doctors of medicine, nurses, medical technologists, midwives, pharmacists, radiologic technologist and registered nutritionists and dieticians; uniformed personnel like Police, Soldiers, Firefighters and Public Order and Safety officers; and others like delivery service operators like Grab, Lalamove, etc.

4) Frontliners will be assigned to a priority lane when they visit the dealership for maintenance or repair services for their vehicle.

5) Frontliners must present their valid government-issued ID and Work ID as proof of their profession.

6) Vehicle’s Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration must be under the name of the frontliner, his/her spouse, or any immediate family member.

Frontliners are entitled to special discounts on items included in the change oil packages.

Dealerships that are under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), shall honor the promo as soon as the ECQ is lifted and resumption of operation is allowed.

“Hero Priority Lane” promo is valid from May 6 to June 30. For more information, log on to www.mmpc.ph. Per DTI-FTEB-06043 Series of 2020.