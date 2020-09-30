MMC chair: NCR may shift to MGCQ by November if decline in COVID cases continues

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila may shift to the lowest quarantine level by November if the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the region is sustained.

The National Capital Region (NCR) and several other areas would remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) until October 31 as decided by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who chairs the Metro Manila Council (MMC), said if the decline continues for another month, the downgrading of the metropolis to the modified general community quarantine or MGCQ may happen in November.

“Kung magtutuluy-tuloy po itong ating trend, itong pagbaba ng ating cases at ‘yung recovery natin umaabot na ng more than 90% ‘yung ilang LGU (local government unit) natin sa recovery at ipapagpatuloy natin ‘yung ating pagdisiplina sa ating mga constituents, palagay ko po baka itong katapusan ng October na ito matatapos natin ang GCQ at hopefully, with God’s grace itong darating na November baka mag MGCQ na tayo sa pahintulot ng ating mahal na Presidente,” Olivarez said in an interview over state-run PTV’s Laging Handa Public Briefing.

(If the trend continues, the decline in cases and recovery reach 90 percent, the LGUs in the recovery continue to impose discipline in our constituents, I believe by end of October we can end GCQ, hopefully, with GOd’s grace, this coming November we may shift to MGCQ if the President allows it.)

Earlier, the UP-OCTA Research Team said there has been a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases reported daily in the Philippines, but it warned the government against easing community quarantine policies especially in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila.

According to Dr. Butch Ong of the UP Octa Research team, the downtrend in the reproductive number and positivity rate for COVID-19 was “encouraging, but it can surge anytime.”

At present, the Philippines’ r-value (transmissibility value) is still at 0.82, below the international standards of >1, while positivity rate is still at 9 percent, four percentage points higher than the 4 percent standard.

The improvement was attributed to the two-week “timeout” period implemented last month upon the request of weary health care workers.

Currently, there are 309,303 confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, more half or 162,902 came from Metro Manila.

Total recoveries currently at 252,930 while the death toll stands at 5,448.

