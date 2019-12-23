MMDA eyeing fenced Edsa motorcycle lanes next year
MANILA, Philippines —Fenced lanes exclusively for motorcycles along Edsa may rise next year if the plan of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) pushes through.
While lane assignments for vehicles are strictly enforced, MMDA Edsa traffic czar Bong Nebrija lamented that some motorcycle riders still often change lanes or weave in and out of traffic.
Thus, the proposal for designated motorcycle lanes — which will be fenced.
At present, motorcycle lanes along Edsa are marked by blue lines.
“Napakahirap po ipatupad ng motorcycle lane considering the limited manpower the MMDA has. Napakahirap din ng non-contact apprehension kasi napakaliit o walang plaka ‘yung karamihan,” Nebrija said in an interview on dzMM on Monday.
(The motorcycle lane policy is difficult to enforce because of MMDA’s limited manpower. The non-contact a[pprehension scheme is also challenged by motorcycles with small or no license plates.)
Nebrija bared that there is already a plan set for the barricaded motorcycle lane and that the agency is just waiting for funds to implement it.
“Pinag-uusapan na po namin together with DPWH yung paglalagay ng dedicated lane. Kung matutuloy ito, ito ay naka-polar, hindi sila pwedeng labas pasok,” he said.
(We’ve discussed the matter with DPWH.)
“Nakita ko na yung plano, hinahanapan na lang siguro yung pondo para ipatupad dahil bibili tayo ng polars. Yan yung ipapangbakod natin diyan para ma-segregate din ang buses and private vehicles,” the MMDA official added.
(I already saw the plan, we are just looking for budget to fund it because we will have to purchase barricades.)
At present, the MMDA is focused on putting up barricades for sidewalks along Edsa, Nebrija added.
