MMDA lifts number coding for Christmas, New Year holidays

| December 22, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has lifted the number coding scheme for private and other public utility vehicles on some days this week and next week in celebration of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

In an advisory, MMDA said the number coding scheme for private and other public utility vehicles is lifted from December 23, 2019, to December 25, 2019, and from December 30, 2019, to January 1, 2020.

Photo from Facebook page of MMDA Chairman Danny Lim

Meanwhile, for provincial buses, the number coding scheme is lifted from December 23, 2019, to December 27, 2019, and from December 30, 2019, to January 2, 2020.

Photo from Facebook page of MMDA Chairman Danny Lim

The number coding scheme, also known as the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP), is implemented to reduce the volume of vehicles plying Metro Manila’s major roads by banning vehicles based on the last digit of their vehicle license plates.

Edited by KGA

