MMDA modified number coding starts on June 8

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday announced that it would implement a modified number coding scheme starting on June 8 amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

This means that coded vehicles are allowed to travel on major roads on the condition that they carry at least one passenger to maximize its use.

MMDA also reminded that all passengers and drivers of private vehicles must observe strict health protocols such as physical distancing and the wearing of face masks.

Vehicles carrying medical personnel and other authorized persons outside residence are excluded from the modified number coding scheme, MMDA said.

MMDA also ordered operators of transport network vehicle service (TNVS) “to put up signage so they could easily be recognized as TNVS.”

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said that the coding scheme was supposed to be implemented on June 1 but was delayed because the agency still needed to publish the new guidelines.