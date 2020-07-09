MMDA on pillion riding: Show proof you live in same household

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday advised couples who will be riding pillion to bring documents and other valid identification cards to prove that they live in the same household.

This, after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año announced that the government’s COVID-19 task force will allow pillion riding for couples starting Friday, July 10.

“Ngayon po, kami sa MMDA, kami ho ay mananawagan at magbibigay ng advise sa ating mga kababayan na dalhin po natin yung valid IDs, any documents po na magpapatunay na kayo po ay magkasama sa iisang bahay,” MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago said in a televised briefing.

(We at the MMDA appeal and advise the public to bring valid IDs and any document that will prove that you live in the same house.)

As Año only announced that pillion riding will be allowed for couples, Pialago said the MMDA will clarify if other members of the family will also be allowed to ride pillion.

“Ang nakita po namin sa unang anunsyo ni Secretary Año, papayagan ang mag-asawa, common-law husband, wife, girlfriend, boyfriend as long as nasa iisang tahanan po sila,” Pialago said.

(What we heard in Secretary Año’s announcement was pillion riding will be allowed for married couples, common-law husband, wife, girlfriend and boyfriend as long as they live in the same house.)

“Nakatanggap po kami ng questions kung paano kung kapatid naman, kaanak na iaangkas. Yun din po yung bibigyan namin ng linaw sa ngayon,” she added.

(We received questions if siblings and other family members are also allowed. We are still clarifying this.)

Año said pillion riding is allowed but with strict health protocols. He explained there must be a barrier between the rider and the passenger and both should wear face masks.

