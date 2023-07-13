MMDA: P500 fine soon for motorbike riders sheltering under flyovers

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle riders seeking shelter from the rain or heat under footbridges and flyovers will soon be fined P500, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) bared on Wednesday.

MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes, during the unveiling of the MMDA’s new communications and command center in Pasig City on Wednesday, said they will start fining drivers after providing alternative shelters for them.

“Obstruction ang unang una penalty diyan P500, so soon kung maayos po natin ang sistema particularly sa mga gasoline stations I think we’ll strictly enforce na po ang pag-i-issue ng ticket sa mga mag–violate,” Artes told reporters.

(That’s obstruction, with a penalty of P500, so soon, once we fix the system, particularly at gasoline stations, I think we’ll issue tickets to violators.)

Artes explained that the MMDA is already in talks with gasoline station owners who will provide tents to serve as shelter from the rain or heat for motorcycle riders.

Motorcycle riders seeking shelter under footbridges and flyovers, Artes stressed, is is dangerous not only to the riders themselves but for other motorists as well.

“Unang una delikado iyon para sa kanila, imagine niyo nasa highway ka titigil ka doon, pwede kang masagasaan o mabangga ‘pag hindi ka napansin ng ibang nagmamaneho ng sasakyan,” said Artes.

(First of all, it’s dangerous for them, imagine you’re on the highway and you stop there, you can be hit if other drivers don’t notice you.)

“Pangalawa nagca-cause po siya ng traffic kasi imagine kung 30 minutes to an hour ‘yung ulan hindi po sila umaalis hangga’t hindi tumitila so minsan isang lane na lang ang nadadaanan na nagca-cause ng sobrang traffic,” he added.

(Second, it causes traffic because imagine if it rains for 30 minutes to an hour, they won’t leave until it stops, so sometimes only one lane is passable, which slows down traffic.)

Artes assured riders that lay-by areas would still remain open for them.

