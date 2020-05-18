MMDA: Sans social distancing, health protocols, malls should stay closed

MANILA, Philippines — Malls should remain closed if management can’t implement physical distancing and safety measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Jojo Garcia said.

As Metro Manila shifted to a modified enhanced community quarantine last Saturday, people started to flock to malls that have partially opened, violating physical distancing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kung hindi niyo kaya ang responsibilidad na paigtingin ang physical distancing, mga mask, ganyan, huwag po kayong magbukas,” Garcia, addressing mall management, said in an interview on ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo,

(If you can’t handle the responsibility of enforcing physical distancing, the wearing of masks, don’t reopen yet.)

FEATURED STORIES

“Huwag nating gawin ang mall na maging center ng COVID-19,” he added.

(Let’s not make malls as centers of COVID-19.)

There should at least be a one-meter distance between people and they should wear masks to avoid the risk of contracting the coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier warned that malls will be closed if management cannot strictly implement physical distancing and crowd control measures.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has directed all local government units and police to inspect all malls and to talk to mall management about their observance of the Department of Health’s minimum health standards and quarantine protocols.

If the malls would not comply, the PNP can order the closure of the establishments and charge the mall owners with violation of the Bayanihan to Heal As one Act.