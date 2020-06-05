“MMDA says Kim Chiu did not commit any traffic violation”

Kim Chiu had a meeting with MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia to clarify the issue where she allegedly danced along EDSA.

Kim Chiu won’t face any action from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) over the video of hers, which made rounds online.

In the said video, Kim can be seen dancing her hit song “Bawal Lumabas” outside her car which many netizens claimed to have been taken along EDSA.

The actress’ talent agency Star Magic released a statement confirming that she was already able to discuss the issue with MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia on Thursday, June 4, via Zoom.

“This morning, Kim Chiu had a brief online meeting with MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia following her viral ‘dance video’,” it stated.

The statement added that the Kapamilya star explained where the video was taken, saying it was taken at a parking lot and not along EDSA — contrary to what her bashers have been spreading online.

“Kim initiated the meeting where she explained that the controversial video was not taken along EDSA but in a parking lot adjacent to a road. Kim also clarified that the car is not moving when the 5-seconder video was taken,” it further stated.

Star Magic said MMDA, which reminded Kim “to always adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations,” accepted her clarification.

“The MMDA accepted Kim’s explanation and although SHE DID NOT COMMIT ANY TRAFFIC VIOLATION with her act, GM Garcia still reminder her to always adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations.”