MMDA spokesman resigns to run as Party-List representative

CELINE Pialago, the spokesman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), will resign on Friday to run as a party-list representative in the 2022 Elections.

Pialago confirmed to The Manila Times that she will file her certificate of nomination and acceptance of the Malasakit Movement Partylist on October 6.

A former beauty pageant contestant, Pialago worked as a former media officer at the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the House of Representatives.

She also worked as a media officer during the failed bid of 2016 presidential aspirant Manuel “Mar” Roxas 2nd.

Aside from being the current MMDA spokesman, Pialago is also the youth sector spokesman of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).