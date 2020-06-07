MMDA suspends modified number coding scheme

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has suspended the implementation of its modified number scheme.

The scheme was supposed to be implemented on Monday, June 8, but MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago said the agency deferred it in consideration of the restrictions brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Sa ngayon po, hindi po muna i-implement ang modified number coding scheme bukas until further notice,” Pialago told reporters on Sunday.

“Marami pa ding tayong kababayan na nahihirapang sumakay ngayong GCQ, kaya po kami sa MMDA, ayaw po muna naming bigyan ng dagdag-isipin ang mga motorista (many are having difficulty getting rides, we do not want to add burden to motorists),” she added.

The modified number scheme permits coded vehicles to travel on major roads, if these carry at least two persons.

The number coding scheme was suspended in March when the government imposed enhance community quarantine in Luzon.