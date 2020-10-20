MMDA suspends Pasig ferry operations due to tropical depression

MANILA, Philippines — Operations of the Pasig Ferry Service were temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to Tropical Depression Pepito, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced.

The MMDA’s announcement came after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) placed Metro Manila under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, the MMDA said.

In its severe weather bulletin, Pagasa said Pepito is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Pepito was last seen 375 kilometers west of Infanta, Quezon.

Strong to near gale winds will be experienced in areas under Signal No. 1 which include Metro Manila. Miggy Dumlao , INQUIRER.net trainee

