MMDA to ‘soft-launch’ handheld devices for single ticketing system in July

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is set to launch the use of handheld ticketing devices for the single ticketing system in July.

“There will be a soft launch [in] the first or second week of July. We will also invite the supplier as we want to address the possible flaws or glitches in the implementation of the STS (single ticketing system),” said MMDA acting chairman Don Artes in a statement on Thursday.

Artes said that the handheld ticketing devices could print citation tickets, validate and authenticate driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, check if the driver has incurred demerit points or their license or the vehicle registration is suspended, canceled, or has an existing alarm, accept cashless payments of fines, among others.

Furthermore, the agency has requested the supplier to equip the device with dual sim to avoid poor signal reception.

According to Artes, the first batch of devices has already been delivered and customized in five local government units, namely, San Juan, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, and Caloocan.

The MMDA will begin training traffic enforcers on the use of the devices on June 27.

“We want them to get familiar with the proper use of the handheld ticketing devices,” said Artes.

the single ticketing system centralizes traffic fines, allowing it to be paid through online payment methods.

