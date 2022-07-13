MMDA to study if there’s need to change number coding scheme

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Wednesday it will study if any changes in the current number coding scheme is needed.

At the same time, MMDA officer-in-charge Dir. Baltazar Melgar said during the Laging Handa briefing that they are bracing for traffic woes amid the reopening of classes next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Paga-aralan natin ‘yan. Sa ngayon kasi ang number coding natin ini-implement lang natin ng rush hour (We will study that. Right now, our number coding scheme is only implemented during rush hour),” Melgar said, when asked if there would be changes in the coding scheme.

“Siguro titingnan natin pag talagang dumadami na ang sasakyan dahil balik-eskwela tayo ay pag-aaralan namin at idi-discuss namin sa Metro Manila Council meeting,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

(We will check if there has been an increase in the number of vehicles since classes will resume. We will study and discuss it during the Metro Manila Council meeting.)

Currently, the number coding scheme is enforced from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., which are considered to be “rush hours.”

In March, the MMDA proposed two new number coding schemes that will ban vehicles from public roads during rush hours on two weekdays.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education has announced the school year 2022-2023 to begin in late August.

RELATED STORIES:

MMDA proposes two new number coding schemes

MMDA eyes new coding scheme for private cars only

EDV

Subscribe to our daily newsletter <!– Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Proin ultricies. –>

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>