MMDA wants 2,500 PUV drivers suspended for multiple violations

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Monday that it would want 2,500 drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) suspended for committing multiple violations while on the road.

In a press conference, MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia said the move would keep the riding public “out of danger,” adding that the practice of prohibiting traffic offenders was “one step” in avoiding road accidents.

In a text message to INQUIRER.net, Garcia said that the majority of the 2,500 erring PUV drivers were city bus drivers. Also included in the number were jeepney drivers.

And out of the 2,500 drivers, only half of them answered the show cause orders issued to them by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

The MMDA official added that it was waiting for the apprehension guidelines from the LTO.

“Because we are just an enforcement agency, we have to be guided by the LTO on the apprehension of these motorists but we encourage PUV operators to exercise their authority and bar their errant drivers from holding the steering wheel,” Garcia said.

And drivers who are involved in road accidents may also face criminal charges, aside from suspension and revocation of their licenses, Highway Patrol Group Unit chief Col. Emmanuel Tabuena said.

Garcia added the MMDA would also go after private vehicles with more than three violations of the same offense.

The MMDA has submitted a total of 12,000 drivers with multiple apprehensions last month, he said.

