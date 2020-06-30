Trending Now

MMDA wants placement of bus doors to left side to avoid accidents on Edsa

MMDA chairman Danilo Lim inspects one of the the new dedicated EDSA inner-lane bus stop in Monumento, Caloocan City on Tuesday, June 30. Barriers and railings are put up to prevent passengers from walking onto EDSA.-INQUIRER/GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Wednesday said it is now eyeing to move passenger doors of buses traversing Edsa to the left side to avoid accidents following the installation of bus stops on the left lanes of the major thoroughfare.

“Ang long term plan, we will require lahat ng buses, imove sakayan at babaan sa kaliwa na rin. Isang pasukan isang babaan para mabilis hindi magtatagal,” MMDA chairman Danilo Lim said in a press briefing on Tuesday at MMDA Headquarters.

(Our long term plan, we will require all buses to move their entry points and exit points to make travel faster.)

Lim said buses will start loading and unloading passengers at the innermost lane of Edsa.

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said commuters are using footbridges of MRT-3 stations to cross the center to the other side of the highway.

Lim said there is a total of 16 loading and unloading bus stations along Edsa.

